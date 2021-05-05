Middle school lunch lady hosted student sleepovers with booze and porn

Police in Chauvin, Louisiana arrested Dawn Marie Baye, 38, a cafeteria worker at Lacache Middle School who allegedly hosted student sleepovers where teens drank alcohol, watched porn, and had sex. Baye was charged with multiple charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to a police statement. From Yahoo!News:

Baye has since been fired, district Superintendent Philip Martin said.

"She was a cafeteria worker and 'was' is the appropriate term because she's no longer employed," he told Houma Today. "When people make bad decisions there are usually bad consequences that go along with them."

Baye's arrest was the result of a weeks-long investigation police say was sparked by a complaint from a concerned parent whose son was involved.