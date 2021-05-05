Paris Hilton's shirt never said "Stop being poor" she asserts

In the fall-out of feeling like an ass after watching the "Free Britney" documentary for admittedly reveling in Ms. Spears' troubles in the 2000's, I want to think twice when chances to criticize young women arise. Women who are just trying to do their thing. Kardashians are easy targets and Paris Hilton has always been in the cross-hairs for everyone with an opinion. But for what? Being too rich and beautiful? Soaking up the spotlight with no discernible talents? Who cares? None of that affects me. So, it certainly feels right to help counteract the hate a person gets when they did nothing wrong. So, here is Paris Hilton vindicating herself on Tik Tok:

I know. Her flippant, self-assured smirk and being sure that "you have seen it" photo wearing the "Stop being poor" shirt is a little annoying. Her satisfied chuckle when she reveals that the shirt says "Stop being desperate" is not as clever as she wants it to be and also grates the nerves. BUT, she is still right. Some jerkweed drummed up a falsehood with photoshop to besmirch her just to fall into their narrative of how they think Paris Hilton sees everyone else. Totally unfair. Active hate is not a pastime. Even my little stabs at her video delivery is trifling. If we want a fair target, Melania Trump's "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket that she wore to visit a migrant child detention center, or really ANYone with a MAGA hat, deserves the real scorn. Free Paris!