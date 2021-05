This gentleman, who apparently organized a protest outside of Facebook's NY offices in hopes of restoring his great leader to social media, says many things.

Organizer of the protest outside Facebook HQ in NYC today said that "Trump would make a good king," and his "children and children's children" should inherit the throne after him. pic.twitter.com/eXIzCPcPkt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 5, 2021

Aside from a lack of a throne in the United States, and a general distrust of monarchy by the nation's founders, my head really spun when this guy complimented Trump's parenting skill.