Watch The Daily Show's 9-minute documentary on Ted Cruz: "a nightmare of a human being"

This scathing 9-minute look at the life Ted Cruz can be summed up in a quote by Craig Mazin, creator of the five-part miniseries Chernobyl and Ted Cruz's college roommate at Princeton:

"Ted Cruz is a nightmare of a human being. I have plenty of problems with his politics, but truthfully, his personality is so awful that 99 percent of why I hate him is just his personality. If he agreed with me on every issue, I would hate him only 1 percent less."

The rest of The Daily Show's takedown is filled with examples that show Mazin's assessment is correct. In the end, it doesn't matter to Texas voters that Cruz is a backstabbing, ass-kissing, cowardly, lying, mean-spirited hypocrite of the worst kind. As long as he keeps promising that fascist theocracy they dream of, he'll remain in Washington. And if he ever wins the White House, he'll show no mercy to anyone who stood in his way.