At $99, the ScoutPro is an all-in-one beast for cabled and wireless charging

For low-impact device users, all that's needed is a simple charger that they can throw in their pocket or bag, ready to supply an efficient little power jolt for flagging devices when they're running on empty. But for users with deeper power needs, those rocking a handful of different devices who might need to charge up an iPhone one minute and a MacBook laptop the next, they're looking for backup power that's a little more formidable.

And there's no denying that the ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger from IntelliArmor is 100 percent in that realm of burly mega-power batteries that can help keep all the devices on your block juiced and functioning.

Weighing in at nearly a pound, there's undeniably some heft to this portable charging answer, but with a positively expansive 24,000mAh battery inside, ready to charge the standard smartphone about 7 or 8 times on a single charge.

Of course, the true calling card of the ScoutPro isn't just that it can power up smartphones. In fact, it's actually a multi-tasking beast, capable of delivering power to up to 5 different devices at once. It sports a pair of USB-C ports, and one standard USB port to handle most of your traditional devices, from phones to tablets to earbuds and more.

The ScoutPro is also equipped with wireless charging abilities too, including a charging pad for iPhone 12s and other Qi-enabled devices, and a second charging area for an Apple Watch. Plus, it also has Apple's own MagSafe features built-in, ensuring it's perfectly suited for handling the charging needs of all the most up-to-date magnetically-connecting Apple devices.

The ScoutPro is an absolute answer to any power user's charging concerns, a $199 value now on sale at half off its regular price, available for just $99.

