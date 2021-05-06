California man charged for selling counterfeit covid vaccine cards

The owner of the Old Corner Saloon in Clements, California was arrested yesterday on charges of selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. According to a press release issued by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC):

Undercover agents were able to purchase the fraudulent cards at Old Corner Saloon on multiple occasions in April. As a result, agents arrested the owner of the business for selling the fraudulent cards, which is a violation of the California Penal Code. During the arrest, the owner was also found to be in possession of a loaded unregistered firearm, which is a felony. ABC will also be seeking a criminal complaint on another employee of the business. With assistance from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, agents also executed a search warrant at the premises and recovered materials related to the distribution of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

From ABC7.com

Investigators say the cards were being sold for $20. The bar owner, 59-year-old Todd Anderson, was charged with falsifying a medical record, falsifying a seal, several counts of identity theft and possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, authorities said.

The FBI warns that selling counterfeit vaccination cards is a crime.

And the FTC says you shouldn't post photos of your legitimate vaccine card to social media. "Want to share the news about your vaccination? How about a photo of a nifty adhesive bandage on the injection site? (You can show off your tattoos and deltoids at the same time.) Or, post a photo of your white or orange vaccine sticker. The stickers are really cool."