Colorado representative calls colleague "Buckwheat" in house session

This is what I have to deal with Every. Damn. Day. #onwepress https://t.co/oXfwEPAxt4 — Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) May 5, 2021

Colorado state Rep. Richard Holtorf called another representative "Buckwheat" in a house session. Holtorf spoke in the direction of Rep. Leslie Herod, who is Black.

"Buckwheat" is a racist slur, named after a Black character who starred in "Our Gang" shorts in the 1930s.

Holtorf followed up by saying "Buckwheat" was a "term of endearment." After a recess, Holtorf returned to the microphone to give a textbook fauxpology: "I apologize if I've offended anybody in any way. It is not my intent, ladies and gentlemen. If anyone would like to talk to me afterwards, I'd be more than happy to visit with them."

Holtorf sounds like a real piece of work. From KDVR TV News, which has a video: