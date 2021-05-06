Criminal gang unleashes cockroach army in attack on restaurant

In Taipei, a criminal gang allegedly unleashed an army of 1,000 cockroaches inside a restaurant because the owner apparently owed them money. Curiously, the attack occurred during a police gathering at the restaurant although Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang says that was just coincidental. From Focus Taiwan:

Chen condemned the behavior and called it an act of violence, similar to attacking people with excrement or paint, adding that those convicted will be dealt with in accordance with law.

Yu Yung-lien (余永廉), deputy chief of the Zhongshan Police sub- station, said two men in black broke into the restaurant and tossed more than 1,000 small roaches — the type fed to fish — into the air near a counter on the second floor at 7:24 p.m. Monday.

By the time police arrived at the scene three minutes after receiving a report, the two men had fled on a scooter, he said.