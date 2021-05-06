If you're going to use a compressed-air product like One Second Plumber to unclog a sink, it's important to tape over the small overflow hole first. Otherwise, the blast of compressed air will send forth a gusher of putrid schmutz all over the room and everyone in it. Look what happened to this fellow who didn't pay heed to that important tip. (He should have been wearing goggles, too.) The result was no doubt a lot of clean-up, a little embarrassment, and a potential trip to the hospital for an IV of antibiotics.
Man uses compressed air to unclog sink, instantly regrets it
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- plumbing mishaps
Stop flushing shit besides TP and shit down your toilet
A good toilet paper is hard to find these days, thanks to everyone's totally irrational coronavirus panic buying. But that's not the biggest problem for our butts. No, worse is that alt-TPs are messing with our septic systems, which makes an even bigger mess for everyone. My colleague Doug Mahoney has a great new blog post… READ THE REST
A broken water main in New York turns the Upper West Side into a lake
A water main went haywire in New York around 5am this morning, creating this wet scene in the Upper West Side. According to CNN: It caused significant delays on the 1, 2 and 3 subway lines and street closures on Broadway from 72nd Street to 61st Street. Emergency crews are on the scene working to… READ THE REST
The Google Pixel 4 XL has one of the best cameras around — and you can get it for under $300
Everybody has their main reason for wanting and needing a smartphone. For some, it's communication. For others, it's about web access anywhere and everywhere. And there are even those who literally couldn't get from Point A to Point B without a computer brain charting the course. Another key group of smartphone users is the chroniclers,… READ THE REST
This bladeless fan delivers smooth airflow that's as cool as the fan itself
In your eternal search to cool up your home — both figuratively and literally — a bladeless fan might be a great investment as the summer months start rolling into view. For efficiency, new power-saving bladeless fans help cool a space without being forced to pay the cost of using the air conditioner to chill out… READ THE REST
Learn valuable IT skills for Linux with this 7-course package for just $20
Microsoft has Windows. Apple has Mac OS. Between them, they're the operating systems running 92 percent of the computers in the world. And they were created, developed, owned, and sold as proprietary software by those two companies for use on their particular machines. Linux? Linux is the very definition of a free agent. A versatile,… READ THE REST