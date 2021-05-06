Man uses compressed air to unclog sink, instantly regrets it

If you're going to use a compressed-air product like One Second Plumber to unclog a sink, it's important to tape over the small overflow hole first. Otherwise, the blast of compressed air will send forth a gusher of putrid schmutz all over the room and everyone in it. Look what happened to this fellow who didn't pay heed to that important tip. (He should have been wearing goggles, too.) The result was no doubt a lot of clean-up, a little embarrassment, and a potential trip to the hospital for an IV of antibiotics.