Ohio state senator caught driving during video Zoom meeting (and using a fake background)

Ohio state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) participated in a government Zoom video meeting while driving his car. For most of the meeting, he used a fake background of a home interior. Well, I assume it was fake unless Brenner's kitchen chair is equipped with a seatbelt. Funny thing is that earlier that day, a bill was introduced in the state that's meant to curb distracted driving. From The Columbus Dispatch:

"I wasn't distracted. I was paying attention to the driving and listening to it (the meeting,)" Brenner said. "I had two meetings that were back to back that were in separate locations. And I've actually been on other calls, numerous calls, while driving. Phone calls for the most part but on video calls, I'm not paying attention to the video. To me, it's like a phone call."

He added that he was parked during most of the video meeting of the Ohio Controlling Board. "I was wearing a seat belt and paying attention to the road."

House Bill 283, introduced Monday, calls for a ban on writing, sending or reading texts, viewing videos or taking photos, live streaming and using applications while driving.