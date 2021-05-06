The Google Pixel 4 XL has one of the best cameras around — and you can get it for under $300

Everybody has their main reason for wanting and needing a smartphone. For some, it's communication. For others, it's about web access anywhere and everywhere. And there are even those who literally couldn't get from Point A to Point B without a computer brain charting the course.

Another key group of smartphone users is the chroniclers, those who can't go more than five minutes or 10 feet without snapping a selfie to immortalize the moment. For the habitual picture-taker who never met a photo op they didn't like, then the Google Pixel 4 XL Smartphone is going to feel like a new reason to get up every morning.

The Google Pixel 4 XL is the oversized 2019 model of Google's flagship smartphone — and as a pre-owned, fully restored unit, users get a phone that can go toe-to-toe against any smartphone on the market now, while paying a whole lot less.

The signature of the entire Google Pixel line is its knockout camera array, sporting a main dual-lens setup that combines a 12.2 MP lens with a 16 MP telephoto counterpart, in addition to a stellar 8 MP selfie camera. Together, they produce brilliant, sharp images with serious contrast even when the telephoto is zoomed in.

It even has some automatic controls that allow users to adjust the exposure balance of different parts of the photos separately. Plus, the Pixel 4 XL's Night Sight feature is a lowlight mode that can intuitively brighten up and sharpen images shot in dark settings without using a flash.

The Pixel 4 XL's other main standout is its onboard Motion Sense ability, working as a kind of radar around the phone so users can control photo functions with hand gestures without even unlocking the phone home screen. With Motion Sense, Pixel 4 XL users can change songs, silence interruptions, activate the display, or check for updates, all without even touching the phone.

Chargeable via Qi wireless technology, each of these Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB unlocked phones have been professionally restored by certified technicians to work as good as new, with nothing more than a slight blemish or scratch to show for its previous life… beyond the heavily discounted price, of course.

Originally retailing for $899, this offer knocks an extra $100 off the already seriously lowered price of the Google Pixel 4 XL Smartphone down to just $299.

Prices subject to change.