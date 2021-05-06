UK election official turns own car into polling station after person responsible for opening venue oversleeps

Britons are headed to the polls today to vote in local elections, but one polling place in Oxford was locked when workers turned up in the morning. An election official improvised, however, setting up a polling station in the trunk of his car and making do. Local voter Toby Porter snapped a shot of the impromptu democracy and posted it to Twitter.

"The church warden has overslept apparently so just cast my vote in a car," Porter wrote.

The church warden has overslept apparently so just cast my vote in a car. #LocalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/Ast6sGWl4Y — Toby Porter (@tobyhporter) May 6, 2021

This is, apparently, standard procedure in English elections when church wardens oversleep.