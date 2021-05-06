Seven itty-bitty ducklings fell through a street drain grating. They might have been imprisoned there for the rest of their lives if not for a kind human who rescued them and reunited them with their mother.
Watch fuzzy ducklings get rescued from drain as mother waits nervously
