Firefighting goats dispatched to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Every year around this time goats are sent to Simi Valley in California to the grounds near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum to combat the ever-present danger of wildfires. They do not put on fire helmets or ride around in firetrucks, though I bet we can find photos of that on the internet somewhere, the goats are brought in to eat the surrounding dry vegetation thus giving less fuel to any possible fires and creating a fire break. Listen to the robot in this video explain the whole thing: