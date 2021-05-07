Fridayplays gives you a cool, new game every Friday — get one month for just $10

It could be the hottest game of 2021 like Call of Duty: Black Ops. Or maybe it's just a simple, yet engrossing mobile game that keeps your fingers glued to the buttons. Whether it's a blockbuster title or an intriguing freebie, there's really nothing like the allure of a new game to get you really pumped up and excited to play.

And what if you knew you'd get a cool new game every Friday? And what if it might be a triple-A title? And what if there was a little bit of luck and a little bit of choice in determining which game you get? That's part of the fun with a one-month subscription to Fridayplays.

The premise is simple. Every Friday, you get a Fridayplays Gamebox dropped into your email. And inside each Gamebox are four game cards, each representing one of four highly-rated games you can choose from. Pick your favorite, use your key to unlock the game on Steam — and it's yours to play and keep forever.

In fact, when you become a Fridayplays member, players immediately get to choose from four different games to start their subscription, including favorites Shadow of War, Dead by Daylight, Dishonored 2, or Darkest Dungeon, each ranging in retail price from $19.99 to $49.99.

After that…well, sit back and wait for Friday. From bestsellers to indie darlings, you never know what's coming when you check out your box every Friday. Among some of the recent games spotted in a Gamebox near you: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Injustice 2, Jurassic World: Evolution, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and more.

From hardcore gamers to the more casual fans, there's always something available a fan doesn't have or might not have even considered playing — until it gleams inside their Gamebox, that is.

To enjoy four fantastic Fridays with a one-month Fridayplays subscription, you can jump on board now and save a third off the regular price. Normally $14, you can sign up now for only $9.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.