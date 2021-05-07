"I recently purchased a house and while putting things away I had an 'Are you kidding me?' moment when trying to open that one drawer," says Tyler of Fishkill, New York. "I never realized my drawer would have 3-factor authentication just to open it."
Kitchen drawer requires old-timey three-factor authentication to open it
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bad design
- Funny
- home design
- kitchens
If Blink-182 wrote Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," it would sound like this
Alex Melton reimagines Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" if it were written by Blink-182. Some will win. Some will loseSome were born to sing the blues. Here's Journey's original as performed live in 1981: READ THE REST
Inhale perfluorobutane if you want a voice even deeper than sulphur hexafluoride offers
It's widely understood, in the collective consciousness of the meme-anschauung, that inhaling sulphur hexafluoride is how one briefly attains an extremely deep and manly voice. But there is a gas that offers even deeper and manlier formants: perfluorobutane. Cody's lab: "I breath in samples of sulfur hexafluoride and perfluorobutane which has nearly twice the density.… READ THE REST
Man tells captivating story about the time he was attacked by a beaver
It was late in the evening and Penn Powell was crossing a bridge on his way home from Fort St. John to Hudson's Hope, British Columbia when he spotted a beaver in front of his car. He slammed on the brakes but the car went right over the animal. Did he kill it? "Well, I… READ THE REST
Goodtimer might just bring your parent-child war to an end, and it's 30% off now
Raising kids is a grind, a 24/7/365 all-encompassing responsibility that never truly ends. But even as all-important as that job is, it's no surprise that all the other overwhelming responsibilities parents face in their daily lives occasionally make them take their eye off the ball when it comes to the kids. Are they following Mom and… READ THE REST
At $99, the ScoutPro is an all-in-one beast for cabled and wireless charging
For low-impact device users, all that's needed is a simple charger that they can throw in their pocket or bag, ready to supply an efficient little power jolt for flagging devices when they're running on empty. But for users with deeper power needs, those rocking a handful of different devices who might need to charge… READ THE REST
Get $100 worth of Restaurant.com gift card credit for $18
While the past year probably helped advance your culinary skills immeasurably… you're thinking what we're thinking, right? With vaccinations rising and restrictions loosening, it's time to get back out there and enjoy restaurants again. From big chains to local eateries, we all know they haven't been doing all that great lately. But with this offer… READ THE REST