One of Miles Davis's final performances sees official release, includes songs by Prince and Michael Jackson

In July 1991, just a few months before his death, Miles Davis performed at France's Vienne Jazz Festival with the Miles Davis Group. He had just been awarded knighthood in France's Legion of Honour with French culture minister Jack Long describing him as "the Picasso of jazz." That historic performance is finally seeing an official release from Rhino next month. Merci Miles! Live at Vienne features a fine setlist including Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" (above) along with "Penetration" and "Jailbait," penned by Miles's pal Prince.