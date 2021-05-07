Outside Kid Rock's bar, a gentleman attacked the police with a colostomy bag

Just outside of Kid Rock's bar in Nashville a publicly intoxicated Tennessean responded to law enforcement by attacking them with his colostomy bag.

The suspect absolutely, coincidentally has a bunch of racist tattoos.

The Smoking Gun:

For those with a strong stomach, click here to read about Newhart's May 1 confrontation with police, which began outside the emergency exit door of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. Charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and two counts of assaulting a police officer, Newhart is being held at the Davidson County jail in lieu of $4500 bond. Newhart–who has a Confederate flag tattoo on the back of his head and a neo-Nazi "1488" tattoo on his forehead–has a rap sheet with convictions for theft, vandalism, obstruction, and public intoxication.

Kid Rock is apparently still having fun.