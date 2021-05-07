Tech CEO who screwed up micro-dosing before a big meeting attributes his firing to other things

The CEO of a tech email company I had not heard of is apparently unreconciled with his firing for irresponsible behavior.

SF Gate:

A report by Bloomberg Businessweek says that the idiosyncratic CEO of a San Francisco startup was ousted due to his use of LSD in the workplace. Justin Zhu, a co-founder and the former CEO of the email marketing firm Iterable, confirmed to Businessweek that the incident did, in fact, happen. He attempted to take a small dose of the hallucinogenic — known in some circles as microdosing — before a key investors' meeting in 2019. It didn't work out. He said that he saw "numbers and images swelling and shrinking on the screen" and that his body felt like it was melting.

Seems this was just one of many antics, Zhu apparently considers dressing inappropriately for meetings and taking drugs "eastern values."