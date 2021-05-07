This $99 router serves top Wi-Fi speeds to almost 3 dozen devices on your network

Picking a router is no simple task, even for those with a decent background in tech. Every home is different, offering unique layout challenges, device hurdles, and integration issues. But considering your router directly controls your home Wi-Fi, arguably the single most valuable component to household peace these days for millions, it's most definitely not a choice to be made lightly.

Of course, it never hurts when a router gets a healthy endorsement like an Amazon's Choice designation. Those happy reviews are just one of the positive factors for choosing the Tenda AC23 Smart Wi-Fi Router as the central hub of your vital home Wi-Fi network.

The AC23 is off on the right foot with its unusual octagonal design and 7 external antenna arrays, which provide optimized Wi-Fi coverage and a better 5GHz signal. But this router is specifically built for busy households serving the demands of many high-bandwidth devices. On that score, the AC23 doesn't disappoint, driven by a 28nm 1GHz CPU and a 500MHz dual-core co-processor that optimizes the network speed for all your devices.

And speaking of high speed, this router supports 802.11ac Wave 2 technology, which can push your home's Wi-Fi speed up to a beefy 2033Mbps. That's enough to deliver premium performance to both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Meanwhile, the IPv6 protocol support cuts down on the data transmission time, and with full gigabit ports, it can deliver up to 1000Mbps bandwidth access.

Lesser routers spark fights when one user's game lags and another's video stream gets glitchy, all while you can't even access email. The AC23 handles those workloads easily, offering full Wi-Fi to up to 35 different devices on the network. That means each and every phone, tablet, game console, laptop, smart appliance, smart thermostat, smart light bulb, and everything else can all get the attention they need when they need it.

And with the Tenda Wi-Fi app, owners can configure and manage the entire network and enact parental controls right from their phone.

The Tenda AC23 Smart Wi-Fi Router usually retails for $139, but you can take over 20 percent off now, dropping the price to $99.

Prices subject to change.