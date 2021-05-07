This cop enjoys damaging a car by repeatedly slamming a door into it

North Country Now says this Massena, New York cop, identified as Brandon Huckle, is under investigation for slamming a door against a car parked in a garage. Officer Huckle, who was executing a search warrant at the house, either didn't know or didn't care that his alleged act of vandalism was being recorded on a video camera.

From Reason:

The door hits a silver car as Huckle enters. Huckle then intentionally grabs the door and swings it twice more into the side of the car.

There have been countless accusations over the years of police maliciously ransacking houses during the executions of search warrants, but it's not often captured on video.

"Clients tell me all the time that property is destroyed or stolen during search warrants," Brian Barrett, the car owner's attorney, told North Country Now. "This is a rare occasion where we have a video of a police officer destroying a client's property. I'm more inclined to believe my clients now that I've seen this with my own eyes. I've got to take a very close look at those cases and the returns on the warrant and things like that."