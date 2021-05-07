Utah Supreme Court rules transgender people can amend their birth certificates

Utah Supreme Court Thursday ruled that transgender people may change their names and genders on Utah birth certificates.

The 4-1 ruling comes after more than three years in court and failed attempts by the Utah Legislature to both clarify a long-standing law regarding name and gender changes and to block transgender Utahns from amending their birth certificates.

"A person has a common-law right to change facets of their personal legal status, including their sex designation," Justice Deno Himonas wrote in the majority opinion. Justices John Pearce and Paige Petersen concurred. Chief Justice Matthew Durrant wrote a separate opinion that concurred in part and dissented in part with the majority. Justice Tom Lee was the lone dissenter.