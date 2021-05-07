Watch: newly release dashcam video of driver evading attempted heist

A video of a cash-in-transit driver, Leo Prinsloo, evading highway robbers in South Africa went viral a few days ago. Newly released footage offers a dashcam view of the attempted heist. It's truly like a scene from an action movie.

The Sunday Times of South Africa has an article about Prinsloo. He's the head of a London-based security company called Cybex Security. In the past, he's guarded Nelson Mandela, Kim Kardashian, and Prince Charles. He owns a shooting academy.