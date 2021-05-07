Watch: newly release dashcam video of driver evading attempted heist

A video of a cash-in-transit driver, Leo Prinsloo, evading highway robbers in South Africa went viral a few days ago. Newly released footage offers a dashcam view of the attempted heist. It's truly like a scene from an action movie.
The Sunday Times of South Africa has an article about Prinsloo. He's the head of a London-based security company called Cybex Security. In the past, he's guarded Nelson Mandela, Kim Kardashian, and Prince Charles. He owns a shooting academy.
"It's a state of mind. Be able! Be ready! Be competent." This is the message plastered across his Facebook timeline.
In an interview with eNCA on Tuesday, he told the broadcaster he was able to survive the attack because of his ability to anticipate violence.
"You need to expect things like that to happen because it prepares your mind for what you need to do. The first time I knew they were there was when the gun went off. When we train people, we teach them to pre-visualise what they need to do, that it is a mindset."