This big fella – a 300-pound Tibetan mastiff – needs some human help getting his front paws into the back of a car, but he does his darndest to hoist the rest of himself up on his own. And in the end this champ succeeds.
Watch: This adorable 300-pound Tibetan mastiff trying to climb into car looks more bear than dog
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- doggos
Capitol rioter's lawyer uses "Foxitis" as excuse, interrupted on zoom by another rioter: "F*ck all of y'all!"
The lawyer of a Utah gentleman who partook in the Capitol riots blames his client's actions on watching too much Fox News. Reminiscent of 2013, when the lawyer for then 16-year-old Ethan Couch blamed his client's reckless, intoxicated driving that killed four people on "affluenza," lawyer Joseph Hurley said alleged Capitol rioter Anthony Antonio came… READ THE REST
Remember the time a Cabbage Patch doll chewed a girl's hair up to her scalp and would not let go? Here's a video
I remember reading this story in The New York Times when it ran in 1996. The lead sentence: "A battery-operated Cabbage Patch doll that can chew had to be taken apart piece by piece this week when it munched a 7-year-old girl's hair up to her scalp and would not let go." I just found… READ THE REST
Watch: newly release dashcam video of driver evading attempted heist
A video of a cash-in-transit driver, Leo Prinsloo, evading highway robbers in South Africa went viral a few days ago. Newly released footage offers a dashcam view of the attempted heist. It's truly like a scene from an action movie. The Sunday Times of South Africa has an article about Prinsloo. He's the head of… READ THE REST
Goodtimer might just bring your parent-child war to an end, and it's 30% off now
Raising kids is a grind, a 24/7/365 all-encompassing responsibility that never truly ends. But even as all-important as that job is, it's no surprise that all the other overwhelming responsibilities parents face in their daily lives occasionally make them take their eye off the ball when it comes to the kids. Are they following Mom and… READ THE REST
At $99, the ScoutPro is an all-in-one beast for cabled and wireless charging
For low-impact device users, all that's needed is a simple charger that they can throw in their pocket or bag, ready to supply an efficient little power jolt for flagging devices when they're running on empty. But for users with deeper power needs, those rocking a handful of different devices who might need to charge… READ THE REST
Get $100 worth of Restaurant.com gift card credit for $18
While the past year probably helped advance your culinary skills immeasurably… you're thinking what we're thinking, right? With vaccinations rising and restrictions loosening, it's time to get back out there and enjoy restaurants again. From big chains to local eateries, we all know they haven't been doing all that great lately. But with this offer… READ THE REST