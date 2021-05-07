Watch: This adorable 300-pound Tibetan mastiff trying to climb into car looks more bear than dog

Carla Sinclair
@eidenchor

See how the big guy of more than 300 pounds on board ! #tibetanmastiff #dog

♬ original sound – 🎶🐰Kôn Køn🦁🎶 – 彭十六

This big fella – a 300-pound Tibetan mastiff – needs some human help getting his front paws into the back of a car, but he does his darndest to hoist the rest of himself up on his own. And in the end this champ succeeds.