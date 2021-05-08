Aphex Twin's Monkey Drummer is almost 20 years old and it never fails to blow me away

Almost 20 years ago, Aphex Twin's Monkey Drummer was born. It's one of my all-time favorite music videos and never fails to transport me to another dimension.

Video artist Chris Cunningmham is the mastermind behind this unforgettable video of a robot-monkey banging on the drums with 6 arms plus a drumstick attached to its mechanical crotch. Although the head and core of the creature are made from mechanical parts, its arms and legs appear to be human appendages made out of flesh-and-blood. The movements of the creature's arms and legs are fluid and organic while the monkeys' head and metal arms move mechanically and precisely, making it feel very uncanny-valleylike.

Cunningham said the idea for the eerie cyborg "came from those little mechanical windup monkeys from the last century, the ones with the red faces. [I] thought it would be really amazing to see a 21st century one that was drumming to something ridiculously insane like a really fast Aphex Twin track."

The song featured in the video is "Mt Saint Michel + Saint Michaels Mount," the 10th track on Aphex Twin's 2001 album Drukqs.