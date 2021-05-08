As you can see, Mickey Mouse has always been there for us and we'll always be there for him

Popkin
Image from D23.com, the Official Disney Fan Club

This little boy looks overjoyed to be meeting Mickey and Minnie at a Mickey Mouse Club event in the 1930s. Before the television show existed, The Mickey Mouse Club was introduced as a real-life club at the Fox Dome Theatre in Ocean Park, California, on January 11th, 1930.

In order to watch the on-stage show, one had to become a club member. By 1932, the theatrical club had around one million members but was canceled in 1935. Although the club was short-lived, it was succeeded by an even more popular television version of The Mickey Mouse Club which aired intermittently from 1955 to 1996.

P.S. I think I found my halloween costume for next year!