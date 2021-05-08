As you can see, Mickey Mouse has always been there for us and we'll always be there for him

This little boy looks overjoyed to be meeting Mickey and Minnie at a Mickey Mouse Club event in the 1930s. Before the television show existed, The Mickey Mouse Club was introduced as a real-life club at the Fox Dome Theatre in Ocean Park, California, on January 11th, 1930.

In order to watch the on-stage show, one had to become a club member. By 1932, the theatrical club had around one million members but was canceled in 1935. Although the club was short-lived, it was succeeded by an even more popular television version of The Mickey Mouse Club which aired intermittently from 1955 to 1996.

P.S. I think I found my halloween costume for next year!