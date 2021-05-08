Read this free comic about the history of climate change denial propaganda

Illustrator and animator Céline Keller undertook the fascinatingly complex task of adapting a research paper on climate change propaganda into a graphic narrative. Here's how the artist explains it:

You can download a PDF of the comic, or check it out at Keller's website. A print run is supposedly on the way as well.

Discourses of Climate Delay (Lamb, W., Mattioli, G., Levi, S., Roberts, J., Capstick, S., Creutzig, F., Minx, J., Müller-Hansen, F., Culhane, T., Steinberger, J. / Adapted by Céline Keller)