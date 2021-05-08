Watch: Cute old mom invites family to dinner on Ring after son ignored her phone calls

Who could ignore a "taco night" invitation from a mom as adorable as this? After trying to call her son on the phone but getting no response, the Rialto, California mom decided to leave her invitation on his front door Ring camera. "We are having taco night. So if you'd like to eat, you just come over. … You hear me? I called but you didn't answer because I think you're busy. But anyway, we are having taco night. Goodnight."