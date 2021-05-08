Who could ignore a "taco night" invitation from a mom as adorable as this? After trying to call her son on the phone but getting no response, the Rialto, California mom decided to leave her invitation on his front door Ring camera. "We are having taco night. So if you'd like to eat, you just come over. … You hear me? I called but you didn't answer because I think you're busy. But anyway, we are having taco night. Goodnight."
Watch: Cute old mom invites family to dinner on Ring after son ignored her phone calls
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- moms
- taco nights
Christian mom infuriated, tearful after hearing Hip Hop song, which she then recites in full (Update: remixes!)
"Music isn't the same nowadays. Not at all. … The cuss words were bleeped out, but I'm not stupid." Then she breaks down in tears at the memory of Vince Staples, whose "Norf Norf" she then recites. If someone doesn't do a Christian Mom remix/cover of Norf Norf by the weekend the internet is over.… READ THE REST
Play it now: You Are A Hoverboard
You Are A Hoverboard, by Chris Wade, is a few loveable steps beyond your usual physics toy: It's a world where animal friends open their hearts to help you out, and everything is going to be okay. READ THE REST
The Switchmate 2.0 is a smart light switch that installs in seconds with no wiring
We all think living in a smart home would be really cool. And many of us have enlisted smart home assistants, smart bulbs, and smart appliances to help bring that dream of a voice-controlled home of the future into reality. Unfortunately, most of us aren't living in a home constructed after 2015, and our house,… READ THE REST
Pay what you want to learn Python and AI in this 15 volume eBook mega-set
When you need to know an answer to a coding problem, there's nothing like a reliable reference library to feed you the information you need. Sure, most people just start Googling these days, but if you aren't 100 percent sure about the information you're getting online, especially about something as idiosyncratic as programming, can you… READ THE REST
Fridayplays gives you a cool, new game every Friday — get one month for just $10
It could be the hottest game of 2021 like Call of Duty: Black Ops. Or maybe it's just a simple, yet engrossing mobile game that keeps your fingers glued to the buttons. Whether it's a blockbuster title or an intriguing freebie, there's really nothing like the allure of a new game to get you really… READ THE REST