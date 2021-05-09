6 killed in Colorado's worst mass shooting in 6 weeks

A gunman opened fire at a birthday celebration in Colorado early Sunday, killing six people and then himself. The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports that the killer was the boyfriend of one of the victims.

Police brought children out of the trailer and put them into at least one patrol car, she said, adding that the children were "crying hysterically." Authorities say the children, who weren't hurt in the attack, have been placed with relatives. Police on Sunday hadn't released the identities of the shooter or victims. Authorities say a motive wasn't immediately known. "My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It's the worst massacre in Colorado since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket on March 22, six weeks ago.