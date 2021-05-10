A YouTube channel that goes deep on the Titanic

I have lost too many hours to Historic Travels, a YouTube channel ostensibly about more than the Titanic, but it's the Titanic.

I remember a childhood fascination with the Titanic that coincides, strangely, with the release of the greatest Titanic movie of all time:

I read a lot of books and was all sorts of interested in the Titanic before it was actually explored. As they've learned a lot, it is very interesting to see what it all means.

Depending on the level of detail you want on a particular topic, there are videos that generally cover the loss of the ship, to detailed investigations into various aspects and phases of the dive.

Questions like 'could people have survived the sinking and been alive in the hull?' are lots of fun.