Intrepid vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson compiled an astonishing collection of vintage snapshots documenting a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth and color was just emerging on our planet. See them all: "Vintage Snapshots of Dinosaurs" (Flashbak)
Antique snapshots of dinosaurs
