Once you start using a charcoal chimney, you'll never go back to using charcoal lighter fluid or self-starting charcoal. To use a charcoal chimney, fill the top part with charcoal with briquettes and put a couple of sheets of crumpled newspaper in the bottom part. Light the newspaper with a match and in about 20-30 minutes it's time to pour the coals on the grate and commence with the barbecuing. This Kingsford Quick Start Charcoal Chimney Starter is on sale today for a low price. Check it out on Amazon.
Good deal on a charcoal chimney
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
This earwax remover with a built-in camera is cheap with a discount code
I have a different model Bebird earwax remover, but this one looks like it has the same functionality (use code 2689TV4X at checkout for a discount). It's basically a little scoop with a Wifi connected video camera to help you see what you are doing instead of blindly digging around in your ear canal. The… READ THE REST
The Victorinox Airox Frequent Flyer Hardside is the perfect carry-on (at least for me)
I'm fully vaccinated and my travel calendar is filling up fast. I wanted a new travel bag my criteria were: Carry-on size four wheels (not just two) Lightweight Not a lot of pockets or compartments (I put my small stuff in these Japanese mesh zipper bags so I don't need extra compartments) Orange colored, if… READ THE REST
Cool hands-free illuminated magnifier for cheap
This 2.5x LED magnifier can be used as a handheld tool or on the desktop. It also has smaller, more powerful magnifying glass built-in. Perfect for peering at electronic components. I use it to inspect the spoons I whittle. READ THE REST
These speakers bring Dolby Atmos theater tech right into your home theater for $100
Even for home theater nerds, it's easy to get washed away in a sea of techno-jargon, special proprietary systems, and other labels and specs that can turn into a sea of audiophile white noise. But there are some audio buzz terms that should get your attention, one being Dolby Atmos. Because for those familiar with the… READ THE REST
Enjoy the outdoors this summer with these insect and mosquito repellents
Look…almost nobody really wants to kill anything. Even an insect. But bugs…well, bugs don't really give you much choice, do they? And if it was just the annoyance of the buzzing or the swarming or the landing and crawling on you…that would be one thing. But with the bites and stings? The days and days… READ THE REST
This dog DNA test will tell you more about your best friend than you ever realized
It probably comes as no surprise that if you're looking for a dog breed that your insurance company will approve, the best bet is to avoid Doberman Pinschers, pit bulls, and Rottweilers. Or maybe you want a Chihuahua, which is one of the smallest breeds and also the longest living major breed at around 17… READ THE REST