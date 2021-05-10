Good deal on a charcoal chimney

Once you start using a charcoal chimney, you'll never go back to using charcoal lighter fluid or self-starting charcoal. To use a charcoal chimney, fill the top part with charcoal with briquettes and put a couple of sheets of crumpled newspaper in the bottom part. Light the newspaper with a match and in about 20-30 minutes it's time to pour the coals on the grate and commence with the barbecuing. This Kingsford Quick Start Charcoal Chimney Starter is on sale today for a low price. Check it out on Amazon.