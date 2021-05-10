Randy Rainbow slaughters the GQP in his latest, "Clang Clang Clang Went Josh Hawley"

Clang clang clang went Josh Hawley, Yap yap yap went Ted Cruz, Crap crap crap went McCarthy, 'Cause his party continued to lose. Flip flop flip went the flippers, Bitch bitch bitch went the base, Mitch Mitch Mitch went McConnell, As his neck tried to swallow his face…

Meet Judy Garland's doppelganger Randy Rainbow in St. Louis, in his latest musical parody "Clang Clang Clang went Josh Hawley." A twist on "The Trolley Song," Rainbow knocks out not only Josh Hawley, but a whole slew of GQP toadies with high-energy lyrics that kill with sheer silliness.