See THE DARK CRYSTAL as a ballet next year in London

London's Royal Opera House has announced its upcoming post-COVID performance season, which will apparently include a new adaptation of Jim Henson's classic fantasy film The Dark Crystal, as a ballet!

As the company wrote in a press release:

The Royal Ballet presents Company Wayne McGregor in The Dark Crystal: Odyssey,a work for family audiences choreographed and directed by Wayne McGregor. Based on Jim Henson's iconic 1982 film, this magical coming-of-age story brings together a team of world-class collaborators including artists Brian and Wendy Froud, composer Joel Cadbury, digital designers kontrastmoment, lighting designer Lucy Carter, dramaturg Uzma Hameed, costume designer Philip Delamore and face-and-body-artist Alex Box, with puppets and props from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

That's all the information that's available so far; supposedly more info (including dates) will be coming in June.

While I'm more of a Labryinth fan myself, I think the grandiose symbolism of ballet could be a cool way to bring the magical world of The Dark Crystal to life.