These speakers bring Dolby Atmos theater tech right into your home theater for $100

Even for home theater nerds, it's easy to get washed away in a sea of techno-jargon, special proprietary systems, and other labels and specs that can turn into a sea of audiophile white noise. But there are some audio buzz terms that should get your attention, one being Dolby Atmos. Because for those familiar with the cineplex, they know the words Dolby Atmos are often enough to warrant a higher ticket price for the hottest new blockbusters.

Dolby Atmos is the pinnacle of entertainment audio these days — and the Onkyo SKH-410 Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker System can actually help bring this movie theater audio experience right into your own home theater.

For the uninitiated, Dolby Atmos basically interprets sounds as objects. Rather than just splitting audio into right and left channels like the old days, sound mixers using Atmos essentially direct sound into a theater space and give it an actual height dimension for an even more immersive, all-consuming audio envelopment during a film or TV show. If there's a pterodactyl flying over the audience's head during Jurassic World, Atmos helps you feel like that prehistoric creature is really soaring over your seat.

These Onkyo speakers replicate this groundbreaking shift in entertainment sound into your home environment. At less than 6 inches high and each packing 100 watts of power, these speakers are designed to sit on top of a television's existing front speakers or even be wall or ceiling mounted for the face-peeling surround sound experience that Atmos is known for.

These modules connect to a Dolby Atmos-compatible A/V receiver's height channels to bring that realistic feel of audio taking form in your viewing space just like it does in the theater. The handsome black modules contain an angled full-range driver to beam sound "objects" like birdcalls or an aircraft off the ceiling and into the listener's ears for a multi-dimensional sound with precisely localized effects. Made from sturdy wood and finished in woodgrain laminate, viewers can sit back and get washed away in a seamless multi-dimensional sphere of living sound.

Regularly $249, this Onkyo SKH-410 Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker System is now almost 60 percent off, available for just $99.99.

