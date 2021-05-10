This Wi-Fi router with a 4-antenna array can blast a signal all over your home

You can have a house packed to the rafters with smart home technology. But if you don't have a quality router poised and ready to handle the load of a modern household, all those tech toys are…well, just that. Toys.

Obviously, spotty Wi-Fi these days is unacceptable, so employing a top-notch piece of equipment like the Xiaomi 4-Antenna Wi-Fi Router can go a long way toward eliminating frustrating coverage issues and keeping peace throughout your household.

Unlike lesser units, the Xiaomi comes to play with a four external antenna array that lets signals travel with greater strength and less resistance throughout your home. That's all fed through a dual-band design, utilizing 2.4GHz connections for better performance through walls, while the 5GHz band provides faster speeds.

Together, they offer a more reliable Wi-Fi signal designed to reach up to 1167 Mbps wireless speed, which is perfect for all the most demanding network activities like streaming HD video or playing online games. There's even a built-in intelligent error correction algorithm, which boosts weak signals for more stable and efficient transmission across your home.

The Xiaomi comes with a built-in 64MB of RAM, which is 8 times larger than standard routers for even more elevated performance. If you're ever worried that you have too many Wi-Fi-enabled devices tied into your router, that expanded RAM helps allow for up to 64 devices to remain connected to this router simultaneously with all still enjoying full WiFi speeds.

And speaking of connections, this router also includes a whole fleet of manual controls via the app, each allowing users premium control over their home network and all the devices connected to it. Through the app, users can make sure unauthorized devices never sponge off their Wi-Fi, or use parental control features to ensure a family's screen time rules are strictly enforced.

A centerpiece of any home's tech web, the Xiaomi 4-Antenna WFi Router regularly retails for $59, but right now, shoppers can save almost $5 off and get it now for only $54.95.

Prices subject to change.