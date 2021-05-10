Twitter Megablocking: block the tweeter and everyone who liked their terrible tweet

Megablock.xyz is a single-serve site that lets you enter a bad tweet and block not only its author but everyone who liked it. It's the creation of the Gen Z Mafia, responding to a request from Mic Solana.

"I know it's gonna come useful one horrid day," writes ximachineux.

If you're still using likes to "bookmark" bad tweets—a common habit among journalists—consider that Twitter will often put those liked tweets in your followers' feeds even if you don't retweet them. Twitter will also tell your followers you are why they're reading it.