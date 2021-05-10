US to restore transgender health protections

The Biden administration announced today that it will restore healthcare protections for gay and transgender people, reversing a Trump policy that excluded them from sex discrimination rules.

… the Biden administration policy will bring HHS into line with a landmark 6-3 Supreme Court decision last year in a workplace discrimination case, which established that federal laws against sex discrimination on the job also protect gay and transgender people…The Biden administration action essentially restores the policy established during the Obama years. The Affordable Care Act included a prohibition on sex discrimination in health care but did not include the term "gender identity." The Obama administration interpreted the law as shielding gay and transgender people as well. It relied on a broad understanding of sex shaped by a person's inner sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.