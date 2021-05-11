David Lynch directs new Donovan video

Donovan (yes, that Donovan) has a new video out for "The Shaman." The video was directed by David Lynch (yes, that David Lynch).



What connects these two artists? They are both avid practitioners (and champions) of Transcendental Meditation. The song was first recorded in 2010 at David Lynch's Asymmetrical Studio in L.A. and Lynch plays guitar textures on the track.



Image: Screengrab