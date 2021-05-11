Everyone except Facebook thinks "Instagram for kids" is a bad idea

44 state attorneys general signed a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg urging him to abandon plans to create an Instagram just for kids. The corrosive mental-health maze of social media remaking children in its quantified, privacy-dissolving, self-objectifying image? Not so great an idea.

"Use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account," the latest letter said. "Further, Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms. The attorneys general have an interest in protecting our youngest citizens, and Facebook's plans to create a platform where kids under the age of 13 are encouraged to share content online is contrary to that interest."

Facebook's position—offered though a spokesperson that CNN Business gave anonymity— is that kids are online anyway, so you may as well give them to Facebook.