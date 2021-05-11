Vox's Missing Chapter investigates why Chinatowns the world over adopted a common look, and one that doesn't really reflect the prior homes of their immigrant founders.
How racism inspired Chinatown's aesthetic
Bodycam records racist tirade against LA County sheriff making a traffic stop
Humans are awful, awful animals. READ THE REST
W says the White Anglo-Saxon Protestant GOP is "not going to win anything"
In a podcast interview President George W Bush warns the Republican party it is far, far off course. CNN: The comments by the 43rd President — who has recently critiqued the modern GOP with a candor that has been unusual for him in retirement — speak to a rift in the party that has one… READ THE REST
CNN's Rick Santorum says "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here," then dismisses Native Americans
CNN employee and Christian theocrat Rick Santorum has made a lifelong career out of making white straight conservatives feel good about hating and fearing people who aren't white, straight, or conservative. A speech he gave to the right-wing Young America's Foundation last week is just the latest example of his blatant supremacist philosophy. He said:… READ THE REST
