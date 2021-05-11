Judge dismisses NRA's "bad faith" bankruptcy, says Wayne LaPierre "surreptitious" and "nothing less than shocking"

A judge in Dallas today dismissed the NRA's bankruptcy filing, writing that it was made in bad faith and that NRA president Wayne LaPierre's behavior was "nothing less than shocking."

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale said the NRA did not file for Chapter 11 in good faith, but instead filed to avoid oversight by New York Attorney General Letitia James and gain an "unfair litigation advantage" over her. … "Excluding so many people from the process of deciding to file for bankruptcy, including the vast majority of the board of directors, the chief financial officer and the general counsel, is nothing less than shocking," Hale wrote.

The background: the NRA is facing dissolution in New York, where it is headquartered, following allegations of corruption. Its bankruptcy filing was a manuever aimed at re-establishing itself in a different jurisdiction before the case could be heard.