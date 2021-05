In this Tested video, Norm Chan visits the amazing robotics artist, Mark Setrakian. When I watched the first few seasons of Battlebots, it was always Mark's robots that delivered a serious wow factor. He seemed like he was on another level.

In this video, I love the way he describes his design approach and the mathematics behind his bots. And check out Axis, a mechanical hand that delicately spins a globe.



Image: Screengrab