These Klipsch T5 earbuds deliver premium audio, now with an extra $30 off

You can find $15 earbuds almost anywhere, but at that price point, you're just hoping to get something even vaguely decent. You get what you pay for most of the time. And most of the time, that means basically junk. So if audio quality matters to you (and it should), most buyers need to step up.

When you stumble across earbuds from a brand like Klipsch … Well, that's when you need to start paying attention. And with these Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earphones, users are ready for a listening experience that will have them wondering why they ever put up with those low-level disposable models.

Long one of the signature brands out there for true audiophiles, Klipsch has delivered earphones that bring their entire 75 years of American audio engineering to bear. This powerful yet lightweight set of earbuds checks all the boxes premium portable audio should check. The T5s use the same advanced acoustic engineering at the heart of Klipsch's attention-grabbing home theater speakers. That goes a long way toward explaining why they sound better than many over-ear models from other brands.

The dynamic driver is engineered to deliver top-notch performance from the smallest possible package, serving a sound that combines high output, neutral sound, and deep bass extension into a proper audio feast. Meanwhile, four beamforming microphones work together to enhance voice clarity automatically and reduce environmental noise for crisp, clear phone calls. There's also a transparency mode to instantly hear the noise of your surroundings at the touch of a button.

In addition to a signal-boosting antenna that creates a high-quality, seamless connection at a range of more than 30 feet, the T5s fit like a dream too, including six pairs of soft oval silicon patented contour ear tips designed to reduce ear fatigue and remain comfortable while also creating a tight seal for noise isolation and superior bass.

Plus, the T5s also look like a million-dollar product, coming in a Zippo-style brushed metal charging case that expands the normal 8-hour battery life of these earbuds up to 36 hours.

Tested and certified to work like new, you can lock in exceptional audio performance with these refurbished Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earphones now and save almost $30 off your price. Regularly $149, you can get a set now for just $119.99.

Prices subject to change.