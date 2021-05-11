Watch beautiful whales hug each other as they swim, caught on drone video

Do whales really hug? This drone-shot video (below) shows two endangered North Atlantic right whales taking a leisurely swim while embracing one another with their flippers.

From AP:

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on Feb. 28 as the whales interacted.

Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.

"Researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as 'belly to belly:' perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating," the research team said in a statement.