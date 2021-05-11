Watch: BMW driver steals flowers from corner vendor, speeds off

This poor man was selling flowers on Mother's Day and this happened. Need names if possible ☹️ pic.twitter.com/6WrKDs04X3 — LADYSTAR🌷💜🌷🇺🇸🆘 (@DianaBubby729) May 10, 2021

BMW Driver on Sunday: "Happy Mother's Day! Do you like the flowers I stole for you? The guy selling them on the corner handed them to me through the window before I gave him money. Can you believe he did that? Haha! And he didn't pull his arm out of the window fast enough, so he almost got it torn off while I was driving away. Hahaha!"

NBC Los Angles on Tuesday: "Watch: BMW Driver Speeds Off With Flowers Stolen From Street Vendor… the person driving the vehicle was a woman and authorities confirmed that they are investigating the case." — license plate caputured.

BMW Driver on Tuesday: "Oh shit."