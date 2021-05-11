These guys are living out the dreams of my childhood, but no drone recreation will bring Dax Ralter back to life.
Watch drone Rebel snowspeeders attack a model Imperial AT-AT
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- drone vs AT-AT
- star wars
These Long Lost TMNT / Star Wars Mashups Are Incredible
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a long history of wild crossovers with other nerdy properties. But according to the Jedi Temple Archives, the best one that could have happened never actually did. In the early 90s, when Hasbro/Kenner had let the Star Wars action figure license lapse. So Playmates made a pitch for the property,… READ THE REST
Grogu with subtitles and other May the 4th fun
May the Fourth, perhaps also known a Merchandizing Day to the Wookies, is upon us! READ THE REST
Star Wars Droids stamps release May 4
May the Fourth be with you this May 4 with these new Star Wars Droids postage stamps. USPS: Technology plays a prominent role in the "Star Wars" films, most notably with the droids. The U.S. Postal Service will recognize the loveable machines from the "Star Wars" galaxy with 10 dazzling new character-inspired Forever stamps. These… READ THE REST
Brilliant is the fun, hands-on math and science training you always wished you'd had
There are so many ways a math or science education can go horribly sideways. With subjects that require such intricate learning techniques to understand things correctly, all it takes is one false move for a student to be thrown off track only to find themselves hopelessly lost. Loads of young professionals who had bad experiences… READ THE REST
Want the secrets that every great CFO already knows? This e-book explains it all.
A company's CEO is its true leader, heading up every move a firm makes. As befitting their position at the head of the table, CEOs reap the benefits when new projects and ideas succeed — and take the ultimate responsibility when they don't. But just as in every organization, success and failure have many contributors.… READ THE REST
This Wi-Fi router with a 4-antenna array can blast a signal all over your home
You can have a house packed to the rafters with smart home technology. But if you don't have a quality router poised and ready to handle the load of a modern household, all those tech toys are…well, just that. Toys. Obviously, spotty Wi-Fi these days is unacceptable, so employing a top-notch piece of equipment like… READ THE REST