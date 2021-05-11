Watch this amazing interaction between a mother gorilla and a human mom with a baby

Carla Sinclair

A mom and her 5-week-old baby drew the attention of Kiki, a gorilla who (unfortunately) lives at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston with a baby of her own. The way Kiki stares at the human baby, moves to show off her own baby, and even reaches out to touch the human baby's hand is so human-like, it's easy to forget we're watching two different animals bonding over motherhood.