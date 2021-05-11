What is this thing?

What do you think this is? I clicked on the ad just to see and I would have never guessed. pic.twitter.com/tp80AtL8cW — Matt Richardson 🏳️‍🌈 (@MattRichardson) May 11, 2021

My friend and former Make colleague Matt Richardson, tweeted this intriguing photo from an Amazon Home ad. He said, "What do you think this is? I clicked on the ad just to see and I would have never guessed." I couldn't guess myself, but someone who replied to his tweet knew what it was. What do you think it is?