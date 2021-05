An excellent animated explainer covering the first fighter jet, Nazi Germany's Me-262, the revered long-range fighter escort of the European theater, the P-51D Mustang, and some of their known engagements.

Airplanes back then were generally beautiful things, especially for war machines. Just a few years later jets would be used to make some really ugly stuff go:

From the people that brought you really bad reactor design, a flying combat boat that doesn't like to turn!